Trudeau Announces Expanded Funding for COVID-19 Vaccine

The federal government is committing $1-billion to help develop, test and manufacture a vaccine for COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the boost on Thursday in his daily address outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, saying this is on top of $275-million in research funding the Liberals announced in March.

According to Trudeau, most of the new money is aimed at funding vaccine development and clinical trials, including $6000-million over two years through a federal innovation fund that the government says could help the country's bio manufacturing sector.

Smaller amounts will go to tracking and identifying different strains of the virus and the different health impacts it has had on different patients.

Trudeau also says the government will create a task force of public health experts that includes Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, and Dr. David Naylor, who has advised Liberal and Conservative governments on health and science issues.

The task force will be asked to oversee country-wide blood test surveys to get a better handle on potential immunity and vulnerabilities in Canada.

— With files from The Canadian Press