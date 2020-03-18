Trudeau Announces More Border Restrictions

The Prime Minister confirms the Canada-United States border will be restricted and non-essential travel will not be permitted.

As heard live on AM800, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says trade will not be impacted. He says essential travel will be permitted and it's critical the supply chain is preserved between both countries.

"Our government's recognize that it is critical that we preserve supply chains between both countries," says Trudeau. "These supply chains ensure that food, fuel and life saving medicines reach people on both sides of the border. Supply chains including trucking will not be affected by this new measure."

"Canadians and Americans cross the border every day to do essential work or for other urgent reasons that will not be impacted," says Trudeau.

From self-isolation at his home in Ottawa, Trudeau also says Canada is not keeping any options off the table.

He says his government is looking at using the Emergencies Act, but he recognizes that would be a major step he does not think is necessary today.

The federal government will also spend up to $82-billion on measures to support the Canadian economy through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will come through a combination of direct supports for workers and businesses and tax deferrals.​

— with files from The Canadian Press