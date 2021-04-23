Trudeau Announces Pfizer Booster Vaccines Secured
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada has become the first country to secure millions of doses of booster vaccines from Pfizer to help battle COVID-19 into the future.
Trudeau told a news conference this morning that his government has secured roughly 35-million doses next year and 30-million the year after. He says the boosters will be the latest versions of vaccine, designed to protect against future strains of COVID-19.
Trudeau is encouraging all Canadians to get vaccinated, and announced he and wife Sophie will be getting their AstraZeneca shots Friday afternoon.