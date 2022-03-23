Trudeau arrives in Brussels to address European Parliament ahead of NATO, G7 talks

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicks off a whirlwind trip with an address to the European Parliament in Brussels later today on his second visit to the continent this month.

Trudeau will stress the importance of countries on both sides of the Atlantic working together to defend democracy in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It will be Trudeau's second speech to European parliamentarians, following a 2017 address that was meant as a shot in the arm for a continent reeling from Britain's vote a year earlier to leave the European Union amid the election of Donald Trump in the United States.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Europe can expect to hear a similar message in a new context: Canada's solidarity with the people of Ukraine as Europe confronts its biggest security threat since the Second World War.

Two weeks ago, Trudeau developed a similar theme in a speech to an international audience at the Munich Security Conference where he called for a recommitment to democracy in the face of rising authoritarianism.

The speech was a sequel of sorts to the 2017 address the prime minister gave in Hamburg, Germany, that outlined his foreign-policy vision and his often professed faith in the rules-based international order.