Trudeau boasts about Canadian resources during party fundraising event at Willistead Manor

The Prime Minister made his last stop in Windsor at a party fundraising event.

Justin Trudeau attended the event at Willistead Manor Tuesday evening, after attending a tour of the Windsor Assembly Plant Tuesday afternoon, and the University of Windsor on Tuesday morning.

Trudeau was joined by Minister of Public Safety, Marco Mendicino, as well as Windsor-Tecumseh MP, Irek Kusmierczyk.

During the Prime Minister's speech, he spoke about how resilient Windsor has been, especially over the past three years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as boasting about the new electric vehicle battery plant coming to Windsor.

He says Canada, and Windsor, have resources the world can rely on.

"We have those quality, natural resources that the world can rely on. We have energy resources, yes traditional, but we also have a strong energy industry with incredibly capable workers who are going to be able to lead the decarbonization and those renewable solutions we need in the coming decades."

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, makes a speach during a Liberal fundraising event at Willistead Manor in Windsor, Ont. Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Aaron Mahoney/AM800 News)

He says Canada can lead surrounding countries to a net-zero world, as the country looks to achieving a net-zero economy by 2050.

"Canada can be that reliable supplier of critical minerals, and energy, that a net-zero world is going to be. And we're going to do it the way people want it done, which is responsibly, intelligently, in a way that supports workers so you can have good jobs and strong communities in a way that protects the environment."

Trudeau adds that allies from around the world will look to Canada about supply chains and resources.

"We're building resilient supply chains, that will ensure not only that we are able to be that reliable supplier that Europe, and our American allies, and friends around the world are going to need at a time of uncertainty about supply chains and sources of critical minerals and energy from around the world."

Trudeau didn't make any government announcements during his three stops in the city.

The Prime Minister is in Shawinigan, Quebec today to tour an electric vehicle charger production facility. He will then travel to Trois-Rivières, Quebec and meet with university students and professors at the Hydrogen Research Institute to discuss hydrogen investments.

-with files from AM800's Aaron Mahoney