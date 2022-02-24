Trudeau condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine, says Russia will suffer consequences

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine and calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw all military forces from the country.

“Canada condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia's egregious attack on Ukraine,” Trudeau said in a statement late Wednesday.

“These unprovoked actions are a clear further violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. They are also in violation of Russia's obligations under international law and the Charter of the United Nations.”

Trudeau said Russia's actions will be met with severe consequences.

Trudeau said he would be meeting Thursday with G7 partners and would work quickly with NATO and Canada's allies “to collectively respond to these reckless and dangerous acts, including by imposing significant sanctions in addition to those already announced.”

“Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected and the Ukrainian people must be free to determine their own future.”

Bob Rae, Canada's ambassador to the United Nations, called the attack “a grotesque war crime.”

“Putin is the cause of all this. We cannot let him win,” Rae said on Twitter. “C'mon people, stop pretending. War has started.”

Rae went on to call what is happening “brutal thuggery.”

“Unprovoked, evil, aggression. From a permanent member of the Security Council, during a meeting of the Security Council of the United Nations.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said she has spoken with Canada's ambassador to Ukraine, Larisa Galadza.

“The team is safe and the embassy will offer consular services to Canadians from Lviv as long as possible,” Joly said on Twitter.