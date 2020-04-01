Trudeau Considers Calling Back Parliament

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering calling back Parliament back for another sitting.

In his daily address to Canadians from Rideau Cottage, Trudeau says the government needs to pass more measures to help the Canadian economy through the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says approving perhaps the biggest social program in Canadian history needs to be a team effort.

Trudeau didn't put a timeline on when MPs and senators will be asked to return to Ottawa to pass any new legislation.

The Prime Minister spoke on Wednesday about timelines, saying the longer it takes for all Canadians to follow the rules and stay home, the longer it will be before life can return to normal.

He refused to put any specific timelines on the table, saying, “we'll only know when we get there.”

The government is also expecting a shipment of much needed medical supplies in a few days, or even sooner, according to Trudeau.

Several provinces have reported shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) for front line workers, given that the equipment is in demand all over the world.

Trudeau says the government is working with international partners to try to bring more surgical masks and in-demand supplies to Canada.

— With files from The Canadian Press