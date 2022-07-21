Trudeau: Hockey Canada needs a 'real reckoning' in wake of scandal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there needs to be a "real reckoning'' at Hockey Canada as the organization continues to deal with the fallout related to its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement.

Speaking to reporters in Nova Scotia today, Trudeau adds the federation "has to do an awful lot'' to regain the trust of Canadians.

Hockey Canada has been under fire since news broke in May that a woman alleged eight players, including members of the 2018 world junior team, sexually assaulted her following a gala event in London four years ago.

The woman who made the allegation was seeking more than $3.5 million in damages from Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League and the unnamed players, but details of the settlement are not public. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

It also emerged this week that Hockey Canada has been using its so-called "National Equity Fund'', which is maintained by membership fees collected across the country, to settle sexual assault claims.

The organization announced yesterday that, effective immediately, the practice would be halted.

Trudeau calls the move a step in the right direction, but added "I think there's a lot more that Hockey Canada is going to have to do before Canadian parents like me start trusting them.''