Trudeau Meeting with Local Union Leaders Today

A private discussion is taking place today between the Prime Minister and local union leaders.

Facilitated by Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmericzyk, Justin Trudeau will meet with Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy and dozens of others at 12:45 p.m.

Cassidy tells AM800 News he has lined up a variety of people to take part in the call.

"I've got a lot of different labour leaders, I've got some rank and file members, some laid off people," he says. "And I think the opportunity today is just to get the Prime Minister out of the Ottawa bubble, and I'm not being disrespectful there but I want him to understand real life of what's going on in communities."

In terms of agenda items, Cassidy says there is a lot he wants to discuss when it comes to auto.

"We've got to talk about electrification of vehicles, we have to talk about the cyber security around it, we have to talk about autonomous," says Cassidy. "Those are the things we need to really grasp with because moving forward, it's moving to electric vehicles and we want to make sure that we're in the game for that."

Aside form auto, Cassidy says there is something else he'll be bringing up.

"I'm going to have some very frank discussion today on the call with the Prime Minister about single sports betting," he says. "Because that means jobs to us, potentially 100-150 jobs just at Caesars Windsor alone."

Today's meeting is expected to last a couple of hours and Cassidy says he hopes to present the Prime Minister with a glimpse of what life in Windsor-Essex looks like to give him a better understanding of our needs at this end of the country.