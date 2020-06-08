Trudeau Pitching Police Body Cameras

The Prime Minister will be pitching police body cameras to the country’s premiers this week.

Speaking on Monday morning, Justin Trudeau says he is hoping for rapid movement on the idea he hopes will provide more transparency and address inequalities.

Trudeau says fixing centuries of racial injustice won't happen overnight but recent protests have shown him that more needs to be done quickly.

When looking at the distribution of COVID-19 cases in large cities such as Toronto and Montreal, Trudeau says data shows that black people have been disproportionately hit by the pandemic.

He says that's a sign of the work governments need to do to address inequalities.

— With files from The Canadian Press