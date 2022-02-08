Trudeau: Protests are not the way to get through pandemic

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ongoing anti-vaccine mandate protest in Ottawa is "trying to blockade our economy, our democracy and our fellow citizens' daily lives.''

He says, "It has to stop.''

Trudeau appeared in the House of Commons last evening to take part in an emergency debate on the protest in Ottawa, which is now in its second week.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said in the House the government had approved a request by the RCMP for additional resources to police the protests.

Earlier Monday, Ottawa's city council voted to formally petition the federal government to assume responsibility for public safety in the parliamentary precinct to free up Ottawa officers to return to protect residential neighbourhoods.

In a letter to Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said in order to "quell the insurrection,'' the city needs another 1,800 officers in addition to his current contingent of 2,100 police and civilian members.