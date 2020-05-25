Trudeau Seeks 10 Days Paid Sick Leave for Workers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he'll advocate to the provinces to give workers 10 days of paid sick leave a year as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had made the demand of the minority Liberals in exchange for the New Democrats' support for a motion to limit sittings and votes in the House of Commons through the summer.

Speaking on Monday morng, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh laid out the demands before a small number of members of Parliament returned to the House of Commons to begin debate over the future of parliamentary sittings for as long as several months.

Because they hold only a minority of seats, the Liberals need the support of at least one of the main opposition parties to pass this motion.



— With files from The Canadian Press