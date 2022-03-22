Trudeau, Singh to address media following reports Liberals, NDP reach tentative deal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to speak with the media later this morning.

The Prime Minister's Office has not revealed the focus of the availability, but it follows reports the Liberals and New Democrats have reached a tentative deal to keep the Liberal minority government in power through to 2025.

The CBC and the Globe and Mail cite unnamed sources saying New Democrat members of Parliament still need to approve the deal, which would see the Liberals acting on national pharmacare and dental care, which are key priorities for the NDP.

Sources confirmed to The Canadian Press that a Liberal caucus meeting was taking place Monday night, but would not comment on the reports that said Trudeau held an unannounced meeting with the Liberal cabinet before meeting with the caucus.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has also scheduled a news conference shortly after Trudeau.

Interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen issued a news statement Monday night in response to the media reports of the tentative deal, which she referred to as a "coalition.''