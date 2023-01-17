Trudeau talks electric vehicles and microchip shortage during visit to Windsor Assembly Plant

The Prime Minister's visit to Windsor continued on Tuesday afternoon, with a tour of an important local employer.

Following a visit to the University of Windsor, Justin Trudeau got an up close look around the Windsor Assembly Plant and an opportunity to speak to management as well as staff.

In his opening remarks, Trudeau spoke about the investments that have been made in the critical minerals field, battery supply chain and electric vehicle supply chains and the jobs that will be created as a result in the years ahead.

"That people are going to be able to access in the energy sector, in the natural resources sector, but also in our cities and our services. And those good blue collar jobs that will be there as Canada demonstrates that we're able to deliver more and more of what the world needs," he said.

Trudeau was asked about increasing the EV rebates the federal government currently provides consumers.

There are currently two levels of incentives: battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and longer-range plug-in hybrid vehicles are eligible for up to $5,000 while shorter range plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are eligible for up to $2,500.

He says they're happy they've put forward rebates, and added he encourages provinces to tack on their own, before pivoting to speak about the ambitious targets that Canada has put forward for zero-emission vehicles.

"We want every new car that's bought in Canada by 2035 to be a zero-emission vehicle, to be an electric vehicle. We've got a lot of work to do to get there on that, but we're going to make it."

An important issue for Windsor, and workers at the plant, is the ongoing problem with micro chip and semi conductor shortages which have seen production go down at various points since 2020 including the first week of January.

When asked about it on Tuesday, Trudeau responded that it was a topic of discussion at the recent North American Leaders Summit with US President Joe Biden and Mexican President López Obrador.

Trudeau says they were talking about the importance of continuing to build up a really strong semi conductor micro chip ecosystem across North America.

"Being reliant on supply chains from China, with their zero-COVID strategy being a real challenge over the past years, but also with challenges around unreliability and political incompatibility means that building up a strong supply chain here that will prevent those kinds of disruptions is very important," he stated.

Trudeau will be attending a local Liberal event in Windsor on Tuesday night, before heading off to Quebec to discuss hydrogen investments on Wednesday.