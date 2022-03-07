Trudeau to meet with prime ministers of U.K., the Netherlands over crisis in Ukraine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with the leaders of the United Kingdom and the Netherlands today to discuss Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

Trudeau flew to London on Sunday before his scheduled meeting today in the U.K. capital with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. They will be joined by their Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte.

In the following days, Trudeau will also be getting together with other leaders in Riga, Latvia, Berlin and Warsaw, Poland.

In addition, the prime minister's busy agenda includes a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and a visit to the Latvian military base where hundreds of Canadian Forces personnel are contributing to Canada's leadership in that country of NATO's long-standing deterrence mission to bolster its eastern European flank against Russia.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has been in Europe over the past few days in meetings with NATO and European Commission officials about ongoing efforts to sanction Russia.

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan will also travel to Geneva and then join Trudeau in eastern Europe to meet with the United Nations and others for talks on Ukraine.