Trudeau Warns Government Could Impose COVID Travel Restrictions Without Notice

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says any Canadians who still have international trips planned need to cancel them.

Citing the evolving situation with the identified COVID-19 variants from other countries, Justin Trudeau warns that Canada could impose new restrictions on the border at any time, without warning.

Speaking outside his home on Tuesday morning, he also said a vacation is not worth it given the uncertainty and chance of either contracting the virus or ending up stranded abroad.

The federal government says it is closely following the latest science on more transmissible strains of COVID-19, such as those from the U.K. and Brazil.

Canadian airlines and travel companies continue to offer vacation packages and flight deals to warmer destinations, with flights departing from Canada daily.

Acknowledging that people have the right to travel, Trudeau said the government also has the ability to impose penalties for those endangering others’ health.

Canada has had restrictions on international travellers entering the country since mid-March 2020, as well as a mandatory 14-day quarantine period for anyone who returns from an international location.

In December, while some Canadians opted to vacation abroad, the federal government imposed new travel rules, including the requirement to show a negative COVID-19 test result before boarding a flight coming back into this country. As well, for a short period of time flights from the U.K. were banned with little notice, but have since resumed.

Violating any of Canada’s international travel screening and self-isolation requirements can result in charges under the Quarantine Act, with maximum penalties of up to six months in jail or a fine of up to $75,000.

— With files from CTV News