Trudeau, Zelenskyy speak ahead of German meetings in Berlin

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has issued a standing invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address Canada's Parliament one day.

Trudeau spoke to Zelenskyy from Berlin on Wednesday ahead of his meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as the NATO alliance continues to pressure Russia to end its invasion in Ukraine.

"Talked to my friend @JustinTrudeau about UACA defense co-operation and how to increase sanctions pressure on Russia. Agreed on further diplomatic steps. Canada stands with Ukraine. We feel it every day," the Ukrainian leader said on Twitter on Wednesday.

It was Trudeau’s first conversation with the Ukrainian leader in six days.

Trudeau has praised Zelenskyy's resilience and leadership as his forces try to fend off an invasion by the largest military in Europe.

"The Prime Minister shared that Canada will be sending Ukraine another shipment of highly specialized military equipment," Trudeau's office said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister also invited President Zelenskyy to address Canadian Parliament, and the President accepted the invitation. We continue constant work with our allies and international partners to hold Russia accountable for its unjustifiable and illegal invasion of Ukraine."

A senior government official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to comment on the record, said the new equipment would include technology for surveillance drones.



The call came 14 days after Russian troops began pouring into Ukraine in an invasion the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights says has now killed more than 400 civilians.



