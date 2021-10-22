True Fitness Windsor owner hopes lifting of capacity limits begins path back to normal life

A local gym owner says the news that capacity limits on restaurants and gyms in Ontario could be lifted next Monday is what he's been waiting on for a long time.

Luis Mendez, owner and operator of True Fitness Windsor, says it will be nice to not have to constantly monitor whether his gyms are at 50% capacity.

"This is something that is going to help establishments and fitness companies that are much bigger than I am, so for them it's probably going to be a lot more advantageous than it is for me but it's another step in the right direction in terms of moving forward with the amount of vaccinated Canadians that we have these days."

Mendez has two establishments in town, one on Tecumseh Road East and Ouellete Avenue, both that have been dealing with similar capacity limits for a while now.

He says right now he can have about 20 participants at any given time.

"I can have a little bit more but I choose to keep it at 20 just for everybody's comfort level," he continued. "Once I get the greenlight I can go up to as much as I want, I think for both under my fire codes I'm up to around 60-65 individuals in my space."

Mendez hopes whatever the government announces will be the start of getting back to normal at the gyms.

"Anytime the government makes announcements with less restrictions it puts people's comfort levels a little bit more at ease. They feel like there's less danger of people getting sick with COVID-19, and when people start feeling that way they obviously start to return more to their normal, pre-pandemic lifestyle," he said.

The province is announcing what the plan for lifting restrictions will look like Friday at 2 p.m.

- with files from Rob Hindi