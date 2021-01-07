Trump back on Twitter

Donald Trump can tweet again.

A spokesperson for Twitter confirmed Thursday that the President has deleted three tweets that forced the social media giant to suspend his account for 12 hours on Wednesday afternoon.

The company had said they would not lift the suspension until he did so and pointed to the tweets as possibly encouraging the violence seen yesterday in the halls of Congress.

As of Thursday morning, the President has not tweeted and Facebook as well as Instagram are suspending the President's account indefinitely, and for at least the next two weeks until Joe Biden is sworn in as the nation's next President.