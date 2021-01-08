Trump Banned from Twitter

The move comes after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capital Building in Washington D.C. Wednesday to stop the certification of the Electoral College votes for President Elect Joe Biden — resulting in the death of five people.

In an assessment released through the Twitter Safety Blog the company says, "after close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

The statement goes on to say, "in the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open."

Twitter lists the tweets they believe incited violence and continue to spread misinformation that may result in more violent actions in detail.

"We made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement," the company says.

Facebook also handed down an "indefinite" ban on Trump's account this week.

The "comprehensive analysis" of violations to Twitter's policies are as follows: