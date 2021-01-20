Trump Commutes Sentence of Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick

U.S. President Donald Trump is pardoning 73 people and commuting the sentences of 70 others as he prepares to leave office.

The list released early Wednesday morning includes former top adviser Steve Bannon, accused of fraudulently raising money to build a border wall.

Also on the list are rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, both prosecuted for weapons charges, and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

A release from The White House states "President Trump commuted the sentence of the former Mayor of Detroit, Kwame Malik Kilpatrick. This commutation is strongly supported by prominent members of the Detroit community, Alveda King, Alice Johnson, Diamond and Silk, Pastor Paula White, Peter Karmanos, Representative Sherry Gay-Dagnogo of the Michigan House of Representatives, Representative Karen Whitsett of the Michigan House of Representatives, and more than 30 faith leaders. Mr. Kilpatrick has served approximately 7 years in prison for his role in a racketeering and bribery scheme while he held public office. During his incarceration, Mr. Kilpatrick has taught public speaking classes and has led Bible Study groups with his fellow inmates."

Kilpatrick, 50, served as mayor of Detroit from 2002 to 2008 before resigning following a text-messaging sex scandal involving his chief of staff.

In 2013, he was convicted on 24 federal felony counts, including mail fraud and racketeering and sentenced to 28 years in federal prison. He's been serving that time at the Federal Correctional Institution, Oakdale in Oakdale, La.

With files from the Associated Press