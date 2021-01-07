Trump Pledges Orderly Transition After Congress Confirms Biden Victory

U.S. President Donald Trump is pledging an "orderly transition" after Congress affirmed Joe Biden's victory in the November election.

The President has released a statement saying even though he disagreed with the outcome of the election, "nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th."

The statement also hinted at another run for the White House for Trump, who stated, "While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again."

Congress certified Joe Biden's electoral college victory early Thursday after pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.

Vice President Mike Pence presided over a joint session before announcing Biden's 306-232 electoral victory.

Both the House and Senate rejected objections to vote counts in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Four people died in Wednesday's violence, one woman was shot, while three others died of medical emergencies.

