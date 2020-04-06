Trump Thanks Pro Sports Leagues

The White House says the president spoke with commissioners of the country's sports leagues in a conference call on the weekend and told them he recognizes ``the good work being done by many teams and players'' to care for their communities and fans dealing with the new coronavirus.

A wide range of sports league officials participated in the call, including N-F-L commissioner Roger Goodell and N-B-A commissioner Adam Silver.

The White House says the president spoke with commissioners of the country's sports leagues in a conference call and told them he recognizes ``the good work being done by many teams and players'' to care for their communities and fans dealing with the new coronavirus.

The White House says the commissioners thanked the president for his ``national leadership and for his interest in the sports industry.'' He called on them to continue efforts to support their fellow Americans during the current challenge.

A person with direct knowledge of what was discussed on the call said Trump believes the NFL season will start on time on Sept. 10 with fans in seats.



with files from Associated Press