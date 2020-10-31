Trunk of Treat Event a Halloween Hit

Build a Dream's Trunk of Treat Drive-Thru drew more than 500 cars Saturday.

The drive-thru lined cars up at a safe distance to pick up a Halloween candy bag behind the Scarehouse at 1441 McDougal Rd. from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. AM800 News ran into the cast of Toy Story, otherwise known as the White Family.

Shylah White, aka, Ms. Potato Head, says it was great to show off their costumes.

"We do this every year. We dress up as an entire family," she says. "Normally we have my husband here, he'll be with us later; he's Mr. Potato Head."

White's daughter entered Build a Dream's candy dispensing contest and had so much fun she wanted to hit Saturday's event.

"She did a sling shot challenge that's tagged on their page, so we just thought get out and do this Trunk or Treat for fun and show off our costumes we made," she says.

White tells AM800 News they have a COVID-19 friendly day of trick or treating ahead of them still.

"We have a set route of friends and family that expect us. We checked with everyone and they're all game. We're starting early so we can be out in the daylight so we don't have to go inside. We're also wearing masks and gloves," added White.

Build a Dream held two Trunk of Treat events earlier this week. The group's Nour Hachem-Fawaz says they started with more than 2,000 bags and had 150 left over today.

She says Windsor Police Service volunteered to distribute the rest to community groups in need.

The WFCU also hosted several drive through sites Saturday, with the location on Dougall Avenue lining up from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents pick up some halloween goodies from the WFCU location on Dougal Avenue in Windsor on Saturday October 31, 2020 (Photo by CTV Windsor's Sijia Liu)