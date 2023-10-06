'Trying to be proactive and not reactive': President and CEO of WRH on return of mandatory masking

The President and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital says they are trying to be 'proactive and not reactive' following the announcement that mandatory masking will return at the hospital for staff and volunteers.

During the Windsor Regional Hospital board meeting on Thursday afternoon, David Musyj says things will continued to be monitored to determine is measures need to be increased or decreased.

It was announced Thursday afternoon that as there are more cases of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses in the community, the hospital is returning to its modified mandatory masking policy that was in place earlier this year.

Effective Tuesday October 10, at 12:01 a.m., employees, professional staff, and volunteers are required to wear masks when within two metres of any patient unless there is a physical barrier present.

At this time, it's only recommended that visitors in the hospital wear a mask, but Musyj says this could change if cases continue to rise.

This comes as other municipalities in the province including Ottawa, the Greater Toronto Area, and London recently implemented the same policy back in place.

Musyj says he hopes it doesn't get to the point where it's mandatory for visitors to wear a mask.

"But we have to be realistic, so as it stands now we're starting where we stopped back in June, and starting with the staff being masked when their within two metres of patients, monitoring the numbers. And then if we start seeing an increase then we'll have also visitors being mandated to have masking."

He says there is always pushback with changes but it will be dealt with on an individual basis.

"However at the end of the day we're all here to do one thing and that's protect the patients we're taking care of. So, just like anything else, if there's an issue with respect to someone not wanting to wear a mask while they're caring for a patient directly, we'll deal with it on an individual basis."

He says based on data from previous years it shows the hospital is expecting to see a rise in Influenza and COVID-19 cases within the next two weeks.

"We have to again be very proactive and not reactive when dealing with these situations, and not wait for the numbers to dramatically increase before we implement something like this, knowing that again the projections are clear that we are expecting to see these within the next two weeks."

As of October 4, there are 15 patients at Windsor Regional who are in the hospital with COVID-19.

Musyj says if that number rises to 30 to 40 positive cases that's when stricter measures would be implemented.

All individuals who put on a mask should use a hospital-issued mask, which will be provided at hospital entrances.

This mandate will be implemented at Erie Shores HealthCare as well.