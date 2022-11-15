TSB releases report on Windsor freighter fire

A report has been released by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) into a fire aboard the bulk carrier Tecumseh in the Detroit River near Windsor.

On December 15, 2019 a fire ignited in the engine room of the freighter that had 16 crew members aboard.

The investigation found the fire started after a flexible fuel hose that was supplying fuel to the port main engine failed. 3 hours later, crew members entered the engine room to see if the fire was spreading which caused fresh air to re-ignite the flames.

The next day, the vessel was towed to the Port of Windsor for help but Windsor Fire and Rescue crews were not trained in marine firefighting and couldn't provide assistance and it wasn't until two-hours later when properly trained help from T&T Salvage Inc. arrived and the fire was declared out the following day.

The TSB says the fire raises concerns about firefighting capabilities at some Canadian harbours and ports because of a lack proper equipment, training and resources which could endanger crews, the public, property and the environment.

The investigation also identified a number of shortcomings within the operator’s safety management system for fire response including: that the fire training manual on board was not specific to the vessel, and so vessel-specific information was not available for use in training on actual equipment on board, such as the CO2 system.

The TSB adds there was also no emergency preparedness plan on board, the operator’s safety management system had no guidance with respect to documentation, testing, or inspection and maintenance schedules to ensure that the fuel hose assemblies on the main engines were of adequate integrity and remained in working condition.

The TSB says a classification survey had been conducted on the freighter 24 days prior to the fire, but issues with the fuel hose assemblies were not identified despite a class rule requiring that these assemblies be prototype-tested. The investigation also noted that there were several regulatory non-compliances onboard the vessel, including those related to structural integrity.

Following the fire, the owner of the vessel Lower Lakes Towing Ltd. reminded masters and senior officers there should be no attempt to re-enter the engine room or other action that could compromise the airtightness of the sealed engine room once CO2 is released, until after the temperature drops below the auto-ignition point. Regarding maintenance, the company also changed the software used for maintenance planning and tracking. It also appointed third-party auditors for each vessel to look at the planned maintenance system, policies and procedures, regulatory and environmental procedures, and training requirements.

From 2009 to 2019, at least 422 occurrences reported to the TSB involved fires on vessels, of which 153 were engine room fires.

The TSB says in 1996, a recommendation (M96-07) was issued for Transport Canada to take measures to ensure that shore-based fire brigades receive appropriate training. But given changes in responsibility for the operation of ports in Canada, the recommendation was closed in 2016 with an assessment of Satisfactory in Part, noting that the safety deficiencies remained in some ports.