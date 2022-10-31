Tua, Dolphins come back to beat Lions

(Detroit, MI) -- Tua Tagovailoa threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns as the Dolphins came back to beat the Lions 31-27 in Detroit.

Miami trailed 27-17 at halftime, before Alec Ingold rushed for a score and Tagovailoa hit Mike Gesicki with the go-ahead TD pass in the third quarter.

The Dolphins' defense shut out Detroit in the second half as the team improved to 5-and-3.

Jamaal Williams led the Lions with 53 yards and a pair of rushing scores.

Jared Goff threw for 321 yards and one touchdown in the losing effort. Detroit has lost five straight to fall to 1-and-6.

— with files from MetroSource