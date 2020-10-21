Tua Replaces Fitz as Dolphins Starter

Rookie Tua Tagovailoa has been named the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback.

A person with knowledge of the decision says the former Alabama star will make his first NFL start on Nov. 1 against the Los Angeles Rams following the team's bye week.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been demoted despite leading the Dolphins to consecutive victories and throwing for three touchdowns in Sunday's 24-0 shutout of the New York Jets.

Miami is 3-3 this season.



