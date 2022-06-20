Tuesday could be the hottest day in Windsor-Essex in three years

Tuesday could be the hottest day in Windsor-Essex in nearly three years.

That's according to David Phillips, Senior Climatologist with Environment Canada.

A Heat Warning remains in effect for the region with Environment Canada forecasting a high of 35 C on Tuesday but feeling like 43 C with the humidity factored in.

Phillips told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that temperature would be nine degrees hotter than normal and could end up being a record for June 21.

He says the previous record for June 21 was in 2012 when the temperature hit 34.5 C.

"The last two years, the mercury next got above 35 C in Windsor. This could be the warmest day in three years that you've experienced," says Phillips.

But Phillips says his won't be a seven day heat wave with temperatures dropping slightly below 35 C as the week moves on.

"Wednesday looks warm too and then Thursday, we get below that criteria which is to describe it as a heat warning, still pretty hot with temperatures above 30 C," he adds.

Phillips adds that summer officially begins at 5:13 a.m. on June 21.