Tuesday Marked a Busy Vaccination Day in Windsor-Essex

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex is calling the number of doses administered locally on Tuesday as significant.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says just under 6,700 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered in the region.

"We probably broke our record yesterday by vaccinating more than 6,675 people just yesterday," says Dr. Ahmed. "We are giving out more than 80 per cent of our vaccine as second dose at least in the last two days."

He says the number of doses administered fluctuates daily but the area is usually between 4000 and 6000 doses.

"I think last Friday we reported that we were vaccinating more than 4000 doses a day and in some cases we were touching close to 6000 doses," he says.

Dr. Ahmed says health officials are vaccinating the community at a rapid rate.

"84 per cent of vaccines that were given out yesterday was given out as a second dose so we are making good progress and even giving out second doses to our community and that's why I wanted to acknowledge the good work that has been happening everywhere," says Dr. Ahmed.

Locally, a total of 316,337 doses of the vaccine has been administered.

To date, 71.9 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

15.5 per cent of adults have received both doses of the vaccine.