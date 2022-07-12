Tuition-based bus pass for St. Clair College students approved by council

St.Clair College students will have a new bus pass option for the fall semester.

The City of Windsor council approved the project to have a tuition-based bus pass called SaintsPass during Monday night's meeting.

The project will be a three-year agreement between Transit Windsor and the St. Clair College Student Representative Council. The proposed agreement would run from Sept. 1, 2022 to Aug. 31, 2025.

The pricing for the pass for September 2022 has been set at a rate of $91.33 per semester and $274 for the academic year, with an annual increase based on the higher of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Transportation for the preceding year, or two per cent each Sept. 1st

The estimated annual gross revenue from the SaintsPass for 2022 is approximately $1.7 million.