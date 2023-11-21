Tunnel bus expected to be busy for American Thanksgiving Lions game

Anyone heading over to Detroit for the Thanksgiving Lions game on Thursday are being urged to plan ahead.

Transit Windsor will be offering six special events buses for the game.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Tyson Cragg, Executive Director, Transit Windsor says four of those buses are already sold out.

"If anyone is interested in booking they can go to the go to the Transit Windsor website and book your special event return ticket. $20 round trip and it will get you right to the venue and back. That bus is specific to the Lions game and those buses depart at 11 a.m. So anyone going, who is already booked, make sure you're there early, get on the bus. The bus is going to leave on time."

He says the special events bus will drop you and pick you up within walking distance of Ford Field.

"The special events will actually drop you off on Gratiot at 375, which is a very short walk to either Comerica or Ford Field. So the bus you go over on is basically the bus you're going to come back on. If you walk out to that stop, the bus normally leaves somewhere between half an hour to 45 minutes after the game end game. And anybody that's purchased a ticket, we'll make sure they wait so that we don't leave anybody behind."

Cragg says regular, but limited, tunnel bus service will still be offered.

"The regular tunnel bus will run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on its regular weekday schedule. However I would caution anyone going over there to plan ahead. Be early. The tunnel bus has had limited capacity. It's one bus every hour. We are going to try and have a couple of backups in place just to be safe. If anyone is going to the game, I would really recommended they book a special events ticket as oppose to the regular tunnel bus."

Tickets can be purchased by click here: https://www.citywindsor.ca/residents/transitwindsor/service-to-detroit/Pages/Special-Event-Bus-Service.aspx