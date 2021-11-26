Tunnel bus fare doubling when service resumes

Those looking to use the tunnel bus to Detroit are going to have to dig a little bit deeper in their pockets.

The current fare is $5, but that'll be going to up $10 when service resumes.

This from Transit Windsor Executive Director Tyson Cragg who says it's been years since the fare has been adjusted.

He says Transit held off on the increase for as long as it could.

"Over time, the fare has not kept pace with the rate of inflation and it certainly hasn't kept pace with the cost of operating the service," he continued. "So you throw in there the cost of tunnel tolls and it's a very expensive service to run and the revenue recovery certainly didn't match what it costs to run it."

Cragg says a review was conducted during the pandemic.

"We're in a situation now where we've had the opportunity over the last year and a half while the service has been paused to do a very fulsome analysis of the cost of running it. We looked at how it was performing and we looked at what the cost recovery would be for that route and that's how we arrived at the figure that we're at."

He says the cost will now be on par with similar routes.

"We looked at an existing service that we already have, which is the the route to Leamington that trip, one way trip, is $10. The WEGO service that Niagara Falls Transit operates is currently $9 to be increased to $10 in 2022 and that's really the closest sort of tourism oriented service."

Tunnel buses have been parked since the border closed to non-essential travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic — there's no word yet when service will resume.