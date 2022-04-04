Tunnel Bus service remains suspended despite testing easing at the border

With testing requirements at the border relaxed and opening day around the corner for the Detroit Tigers, many on this side of the border are gearing up to head state side.

Transit Windsor's Service to Detroit is still suspended and will not be able to take Tigers fans to opening day on April 8.

Executive Director Tyson Cragg says in a statement that they're not in a position to resume Tunnel Bus operations at this time.

"CBSA requires all persons returning to Canada to be fully vaccinated, and is also mandating that Transit Windsor verify the vaccination status of all passengers using the Tunnel Bus. This is incongruent with a public transit operating model, and creates operational requirements that would make the service difficult to operate with current resources. We know that the Tunnel Bus is important to Windsor, and we want to get back to running it as soon as possible."

Transit Windsor continues to monitor the situation, and continues to explore alternative service models to bring back Tunnel service in some capacity.