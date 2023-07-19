iHeartRadio
Tupac Shakur's long-unsolved killing again under spotlight as Las Vegas police conduct search


In this Sept. 4, 1996 file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur arrives at New York's Radio City Music Hall for the 13th Annual MTV Video Music Awards. (AP Photo/Todd Plitt, File)

LAS VEGAS - Authorities in Nevada have confirmed that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur. 

They confirmed on Tuesday that the search warrant was executed Monday. 

It's unclear what they were looking for and where they were looking. 

Shakur was fatally shot in September 1996 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. 

He was 25. 

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the search warrant was executed in the nearby city of Henderson. 

The department did not provide further details on the search, citing the open investigation.

