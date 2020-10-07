Turkey Giveaway Goes Thursday in Windsor

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual CUPE Local 543 Thanksgiving distribution has actually doubled.

"We're giving gout 1,000 turkeys for families, 200 chickens for couples and everything that goes with it," says Dave Petten, President of CUPE Local 534.

Distribution through the Unemployed Help Centre (UHC) takes place Thursday and Petten, says himself and union members will be on hand at the drive-through food hub on Cantelon Drive the seventh year of union involvement.

"Every year we basically donate a turkey or for singles we'll do a chicken," he says. "We also then include all the things you need in order to have a happy Thanksgiving meal and that's you know the produce, potato, carrots, onion, that sort of thing."

Petten says majority of the food is purchased.

"We'll buy the turkeys, the cookies, the stuffing, but we also rely on donations from our community partners," he says. "So this year we have Pier-C Produce who have donated who have donated, Wrightland Farms, E&B Medel Orchards and of course the Real Canadian Superstore."

CUPE 543 members and UHC staff, will be handing the turkeys out Thursday, October 8 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at UHC’s drive-through food hub, located at 6955 Cantelon Dr.

A spokesperson for the UHC says people who have been utilizing the food bank will already be on a wait list to receive a turkey and once they get through the pre-registered people, others will be called.