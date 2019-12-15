Turkey Giveaway Planned for Sunday

A Christmas Turkey Feast Giveaway will happen Sunday.

Angie Goulet & Associates from Re/Max Preferred Realty, along with several donors and volunteers, are hosing their fifth annual giveaway.

It takes place at 6505 Tecumseh Rd. E. behind the Red Lobster.

Spokesperson Monique Ritz says the giveaway will start at 1pm, while supplies last.

"People can come up, stand in line, we have Tim Horton's, we have Red Lobster that's going to be giving out some clam chowder and biscuits and then around 12:30pm we're going to start handing out tickets to people in line. It is one turkey dinner per family and at 1:00, we're going to have people to up to a table, collect their turkey and hopefully have a very merry Christmas."

She says it means so much to be able to help people in need.

"Just to know that we can do something for our fellow human beings out in the city to help them at this time of year, it's awesome, it's such a great feeling."

Ritz says if it weren't for the many sponsors, the event wouldn't be possible.

"Not only have they given a monetary donation, but many of them come to the event and also help us volunteering," says Ritz. "So, it's just awesome that we can partner up with some great businesses and you would not believe the kindness of people this time of year."

Tickets will start being handed out to people in line around 12:30pm.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi