Turkish Canadian Cultural Association hosts events to raise money for Turkey earthquake survivors

The Turkish Canadian Cultural Association is raising donations for those affected by a major earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

The board of the association is raising money to help those affected by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit both countries on February 6.

More than 41,000 people have died in Turkey and neighbouring Syria from the quakes, and neither country has revealed how many people are still missing.

The Turkish Canadian Cultural Association, Glenwood United Church and the Windsor Islamic Council are partnering up and will be hosting numerous events to raise monetary donations along with supplies that can be sent to those affected.

Ozcan Aktas, member of Board of Directors at the Turkish Canadian Cultural Association of Windsor, says the biggest event, which is a Turkish Relief dinner at the association's community centre in Maidstone on Saturday, February 18, has already sold out.

He says he was not anticipating the response they received.

"At the start, no, no I was not anticipating that. But, as the event grew and grew, the phone calls kept coming, and we sold out within two days. It was incredible. This is one of the largest event that we're holding at the community centre."

He says the outreach from the community has been heart-warming.

"It's been incredible to see the response from not just the Turkish community, but the community all over in Windsor-Essex. It's truly heart-warming. On behalf of the Board of Directors we were astonished to see the response that we had. We're very happy with the outreach, of course we're deeply saddened by the events that took place, but we're just ecstatic that we're able to do our part and help those affected."

He says they are also collecting supply items over the weekend.

"We're also looking for non-monetary items as well where we're gathering shelter items like tents and sleeping bags, and hygiene products, and over the counter medications, medical supplies, things of that nature."

The association will be accepting cash along with supplies such as tents, sleeping bags, blankets, baby food, diapers, hygiene products, halal canned food, off the shelf medication, emergency supplies, and more.

All items will be sent to Toronto and Turkish Airways will fly the goods for free.

Those looking to drop off supplies can go to Glenwood United Church located at 1825 Grand Marais West on Friday, February 17 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, February 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Or donations can be dropped off at the Windsor Mosque located at 1320 Northwood Street on Sunday, February 19 between the hours of 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi