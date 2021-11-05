TWEPI CEO applauds proposed Ontario staycation tax credit

The head of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island is applauding the Ontario government's plan to offer a staycation tax credit.

Gordon Orr, Chief Executive Officer of TWEPI, says the longer people stay in an area overnight, the more people will spend.

Under the program announced as part of the Ford government's Fall Economic Statement, Ontarians would get a 20 per cent personal income tax credit on eligible accommodation between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31.

It would provide up to a maximum of $1,000 for an individual and $2,000 for a family, for a maximum credit of $200 or $400 respectively.

Ontario residents could apply for this refundable credit when they file their 2022 personal tax returns and benefit even if they do not owe any tax.

Orr ays they know the hotel industry is still bracing for the fact that they won't be back to pre-COVID-19 numbers until 2024.

"It's going to take a long time for them to regain not only their occupancy levels, but their revenue per available room and their daily rate," he says. "So something like this travel tax credit helps encourage overnight visitation."

Orr believes this could be a big help for hotels, restaurants and tourism-based businesses in this area.

"When people are in a jurisdiction or an area and they're staying overnight, the more money they spend," he says. "We are very blessed in the Windsor-Essex region to have a number of different accommodation partners from five star, to economy to boutique hotels."

According to the government, an eligible accommodation expense would have to be:

- For a stay of less than a month at an eligible accommodation such as a hotel, motel, resort, lodge, bed-and-breakfast establishment, cottage or campground in Ontario

- For a stay between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of 2022

- Incurred for leisure

- Paid by the Ontario tax filer, their spouse or common-law partner, or their eligible child, as set out on a detailed receipt

- Not reimbursed to the tax filer, their spouse or common-law partner, or their eligible child, by any person, including by a friend or an employer

- Subject to Goods and Services Tax (GST)/Harmonized Sales Tax (HST), as set out on a detailed receipt.

The government said this tax credit will help the tourism and hospitality sectors recover and encourage Ontarians to explore the province as the economy re-opens following restrictions and shutdowns during the pandemic..

The credit would provide an estimated $270 million to support over one-and-a-half million families to further discover Ontario, the government said.