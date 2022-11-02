TWEPI launches Holiday Gift Guide

The Holiday Gift Guide is back for another season.

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island launched its 4th annual guide on Tuesday.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Jason Toner, TWPEI's Director of Marketing and Communications says the guide is a way to support local during the holidays.

He says the 32 page guide features more than 280 artisans, small businesses and retail outlets.

Toner says the guide continues to grow.

"We jumped eight pages from last year, took the opportunity this year to really grow after how popular it was and there's over 280 small businesses and artisans featured in the guide that you can visit."

He says the guide offers a variety of items.

"We have it sectioned by who you're looking to shop for or if you're looking for wine tips," he continued. "We have wine pairing guides in there. If you're looking for ways to support local by cooking with local ingredients."

Toner says the guide went live on Tuesday.

"We have over 5,000 people click the guide just on the first day which is awesome. But we do get it in the hands of people, so we're delivering 65,000 out through direct mail. You can come to our office and pick them up starting next week as well," he said.

Toner added the guide also highlights area experiences such as whiskey tasting, pottery classes and charcuterie board classes.

It also showcases recipes and districts in the region.

A link to the guide can be found here.