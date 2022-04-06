TWEPI wants to promote Windsor as a convention destination

The CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island plans to explore opportunities to promote Windsor as a convention destination.

Gordon Orr wants to see how to bring people to the area now that Flair Airlines is going to launch direct flights to Montreal, Quebec and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Orr says a key factor in the decision making process for meeting planners, for where their future meetings will be held, is accessibility to that region.

"When you factor in the fact that that business traveller can fly here from Montreal or Halifax, that improves our accessibility," he says.

Flair Airlines plans to begin operating the flights out of Windsor Airport in July.

Orr has had conversations with officials with Flair Airlines on how to grow the partnership and bring people here.

"Maybe having an in-market reception in Halifax, where by we go there and basically sell the experience of Windsor as a destination, primarily a convention destination," he says.

The direct flights between Montreal and Windsor will start at $29 each way, with flights scheduled Thursdays and Sundays.

The flights between Halifax and Windsor will operate on Mondays and Fridays, with the cost to fly to Halifax starting at $29 and the return flight to Windsor starting at $49.

Flair Airlines plans to begin operating the flights out of Windsor Airport in July.

On March 29, Flair announced it would be coming to Windsor Airport, operating a direct flight from Windsor to Tucson, Arizona.

The first flights to Tucson are scheduled to begin Dec. 1, 2022.

Orr also plans to market the direct flights to Tucson, Montreal and Halifax to air travellers in Michigan.