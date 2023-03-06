Twin Oaks Business Park access route faces permanent closure due to battery plant construction

A City of Windsor committee is being ask to approve the permanent closure of an access route to the Twin Oaks Business Park that's needed for the construction of the new electric vehicle battery plant.

The Development and Heritage Standing Committee will be asked to approve the closure of E.C. Row Avenue East, a two-lane route running along side the E.C. Row Expressway near Banwell Road, right in front of where the NextStar Energy EV battery plant is being constructed.

The small route off Banwell Road is one of two access points connecting to the nearby Twin Oaks Business Park, which is home to employers like Jamieson Laboratories, Trillium Machine, Victory Reproductive Care and Green Shield Canada.

The administration report going to the committee details several objections to the closure, with employers in the business park concerned that employees and customers will now be limited to a single access point at Twin Oaks Drive, just off Lauzon Parkway near the E.C. Row Expressway interchange.

Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie, who sits on the committee, says the construction of the plant will have a range of impacts on different services and infrastructure in the surrounding area, including stormwater management.

He says they need to add stormwater management infrastructure into the area, so unfortunately, access to the east side of Banwell Road at E.C. Row Avenue East will have to be sacrificed as part of the plant construction and needed improvements.

The City of Windsor is being asked to close E.C. Row Avenue East, a two-lane route running along side the E.C. Row Expressway near Banwell Road, right in front of where the NextStar Energy EV battery plant is being constructed. (Image courtesy of the City of Windsor)

McKenzie says he appreciates that the business owners are expressing concerns.

"I know that there have been discussions between the city and the business operators in the Twin Oaks Industrial Park area to address and have those discussions on what those impacts will be. We don't have, as I understand it, a formal Capital Plan 'in the books' as they say but that is being developed," he says.

McKenzie says there are things the City needs to undertake to address the challenges the EV battery plant brought forward, while allowing for a very ambitious construction timeline.

"The traffic management piece, we recognize the stormwater management features need to be enhanced in the area. As a result of those stormwater management enhancements, there's some traffic impacts as well. We're working toward developing the appropriate solutions to address all of those challenges," he says.

McKenzie says losing that access on the east side at E.C. Row Avenue isn't ideal, but they won't forget about the business owners in the Twin Oaks Business Park.

"They've been contributors in the local economy and a part of the economic development strategy of the City of Windsor and the region for many years. they're very important stakeholders in our community, in the business community. We certainly want to make sure to the extent they can be mitigated, that the impacts to their operations and businesses are mitigated and addressed," he adds.

Stellantis and LG Energy Solution are behind the joint venture to build Canada's first large-scale lithium-ion battery production plant on over 200-acres of land off Banwell Road.

The $5-billion manufacturing facility will create an estimated 2,500 direct new jobs.

Operations at the plant are planned to launch in the first quarter of 2024.

The Development and Heritage Standing Committee meets at 4:30 p.m. on March 6.