Two 20-year-olds charged after police seize drugs, cash and BMW

Two 20-year-olds are facing a list of charges after provincial police executed a search warrant in Kingsville.

According to the OPP, members of the Essex County Community Street Crime Unit, along with Emergency Response Team members and OPP Canine Services executed the warrant on Thursday at a Maple Street address.

Police say a quantity of illicit drugs including Fentanyl was seized.

Officers also seized cash and property including a 2017 BMW automobile.

Police say the total value of the items seized is $81,802.

The two 20-year-olds both from Kingsville were arrested without incident.

Some charges include possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine and flight from peace officer.