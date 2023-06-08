Two 22-year-olds face weapons and drug charges after road rage incident in Lakeshore

Two people have been charged after a road rage incident in Lakeshore.

On Wednesday at approximately 3:40 p.m., members of the Lakeshore Ontario Provincial Police responded to report of a road rage incident where a firearm was displayed to another driver.

The weapons complaint was made on Highway 401 westbound at Puce Road in Lakeshore.

With the assistance from OPP members from the Tecumseh Detachment, the car and suspects were later located on Manning Road at County Road 42 in Tecumseh.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody without incident and as a result of the investigation, a replica firearm and illicit drugs were seized.

Two 22-year-old's from Windsor received the same charges, which include charges of careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, assault with a weapon, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a schedule I substance.

Both individuals were released from custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date.

No injuries or property damaged were reported in relation to this case.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call the Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).