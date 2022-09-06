Two acts of vandalism at a Windsor golf course

Officials at a public golf course in East Windsor are dealing with two cases of vandalism.

Little River Golf Course, which is operated by Roseland Golf and Curling Club, reports that staff discovered damage to one of the greens on both Sunday and Monday morning.

Dave Deluzio, Head Golf Pro at Roseland, says someone went onto the greens and made divots, even removing a large chuck of turf.

"A pretty good section, a two-by-four area, where the turf was removed from the green," he says. "On Sunday when we noticed it, the staff put replacement grass in there and then the next morning, it was back."

Deluzio says luckily they have watchful neighbours and they are now working with Windsor police.

"I've handed it off to Windsor police - pictures, witnesses and neighbourhood people who helped out with their descriptions," he says. "We have an idea of who it possibly could be but nothing confirmed."

Deluzio adds that the turf is expensive to maintain and replace.

Little River Golf Course is located at 2861 Lauzon Rd. in Windsor.