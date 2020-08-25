The local health unit is reporting two additional cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

One case is travel related to Michigan while the other is under investigation.

During the health unit's daily briefing, CEO Theresa Marentette confirmed the travel case was not an essential worker.

She says the health unit is not sure how the individual crossed the border.

"I don't know the particulars about this particular case or how people are coming back and forth," says Marentette.

She adds the local health unit recently met with the Public Health Agency of Canada.

"Talked to them about the quarantine act and the follow up and so they have good measures in place and they have surveillance and compliance officers that are following up related to the quarantine piece of everything," says Marentette.

She says the health unit is not sure how individuals are crossing the border back and forth.

Earlier this month, the federal government announced its decision to extend the closure of the Canada-U-S border to non-essential travel for another 30 days.

The agreement is set to expire on September 21.

The area now has 2,472 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began with 72 deaths.

Seven people remain in hospital while one is in the Intensive Care Unit.