Two additional COVID-19 deaths being reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with eight in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths and 353 new cases in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a man in his 40s and a man in his 60s — both from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, 12 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 24 are community acquired, one is outbreak related and 316 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 2,408 active cases in the community.

There have been 6,806 variants of concern cases in the region.

Eight have been identified as the Omicron variant, 1,851 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 4,482 are the Delta variant.

There are no workplace outbreaks, three school/child care outbreaks, eight community outbreaks, and eight outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

The region has now recorded 27,175 cases since the pandemic began with 24,270 listed as resolved.

There have been 497 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 825,378 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 87.0 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

81.0 per cent are fully vaccinated.