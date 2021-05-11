Two Additional COVID-19 Deaths in Windsor-Essex; 28 New Cases

The local health unit is reporting 28 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex along with two additional deaths.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, both from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, 14 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, nine are considered community, and five are still under investigation.

There have been 1,227 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, 1,132 have been identified as the United Kingdom variant, three have been identified as the South African variant and four have been identified as the Brazilian variant.

There are now 329 active cases in the community, 190 are variant of concern cases.

15 confirmed cases are in hospital with three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 15,865 cases since the pandemic began with 15,117 listed as resolved.

There are six workplace outbreaks and one community outbreak.

There have now been 419 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 195,597 doses of the vaccine has been administered.