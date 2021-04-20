Two Additional COVID-19 Deaths in Windsor-Essex; 49 New Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with two additional deaths.

According to the health unit, the deaths were from the community involving a man in his 40s and a woman in her 70s.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, 18 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, eight are considered community, one is travel related outside of North America and 22 are still under investigation.

There have been 550 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, 477 have been identified as the United Kingdom variant and two have been identified as the South African variant.

There are now 461 active cases in the community, 133 are variant of concern cases.

17 confirmed cases are in hospital with two in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 14,893 cases since the pandemic began with 14,021 listed as resolved.

There are five workplace outbreaks and one school outbreak.

There have now been 411 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 136,289 doses of the vaccine has been administered.