Two additional deaths; 117 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex since Friday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 117 new COVID-19 cases in the region since Friday.

According to the health unit, 30 cases were reported September 25, 47 cases were reported September 26 and 40 cases were reported on September 27.

Of the confirmed cases announced, 64 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 29 are considered community, nine are outbreak related, one is travel and 14 are still under investigation.

The health unit is also reporting two additional deaths.

The deaths were two men in their 70s from the community.

The health unit says there are now 307 active cases in the community, with 163 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,168 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,164 are the Delta variant.

There are 13 workplace outbreaks, seven school outbreaks, two community outbreaks and two outbreaks at long-term care/retirement homes.

14 confirmed cases are in hospital with seven in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 19,590 cases since the pandemic began with 18,830 listed as resolved.

There have been 453 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 608,267 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 82.8 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

76.6 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.